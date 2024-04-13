Shock WWE Departure

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has released Sue Aitchison, a significant figure within the company due to her long-standing contributions.

According to PWInsider, Aitchison, known for receiving the Warrior Award at the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame, has parted ways with WWE after 38 years. Serving as the Director of Community Relations, she was instrumental in fostering partnerships with charitable organizations like Make-A-Wish. Although Aitchison was not a familiar face on television, her impact was profoundly felt behind the scenes, earning her the respect and affection of colleagues and talent alike.

Her departure marks a surprising turn of events and signals a new era within WWE.

See more big changes coming to WWE: