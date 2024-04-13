WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Shock WWE Departure

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 13, 2024

WWE has released Sue Aitchison, a significant figure within the company due to her long-standing contributions.

According to PWInsider, Aitchison, known for receiving the Warrior Award at the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame, has parted ways with WWE after 38 years. Serving as the Director of Community Relations, she was instrumental in fostering partnerships with charitable organizations like Make-A-Wish. Although Aitchison was not a familiar face on television, her impact was profoundly felt behind the scenes, earning her the respect and affection of colleagues and talent alike.

Her departure marks a surprising turn of events and signals a new era within WWE.

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #wwe #sue aitchison #warrior award

