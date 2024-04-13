Jack Perry Taunts CM Punk at NJPW Windy City Riot

On the April 10, 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks, comprised of Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, shared backstage footage from AEW All In 2023, depicting an altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry. The silent video captured Punk confronting Perry, leading to a brief verbal exchange and physical conflict before they were separated.
At the Windy City Riot event hosted by New Japan Pro Wrestling on a recent Friday, Jack Perry faced Shota Umino in a match where Perry provocatively donned a ring jacket inscribed with "cry me a river," clearly taunting Punk. Perry also mimicked Punk's signature "go to sleep" gesture. Despite attempting the GTS move on Umino, Perry was countered and subsequently defeated as Umino secured the victory with a pin.
Jack perry trying the GTS #aew #JackPerry #scapegoat #cmpunk pic.twitter.com/R3yb2VozDD— The Tuft Cat (@THE_TUFT_CAT) April 13, 2024
