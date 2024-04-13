WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 13, 2024

Jack Perry Taunts CM Punk at NJPW Windy City Riot

On the April 10, 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks, comprised of Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, shared backstage footage from AEW All In 2023, depicting an altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry. The silent video captured Punk confronting Perry, leading to a brief verbal exchange and physical conflict before they were separated.

At the Windy City Riot event hosted by New Japan Pro Wrestling on a recent Friday, Jack Perry faced Shota Umino in a match where Perry provocatively donned a ring jacket inscribed with "cry me a river," clearly taunting Punk. Perry also mimicked Punk's signature "go to sleep" gesture. Despite attempting the GTS move on Umino, Perry was countered and subsequently defeated as Umino secured the victory with a pin.

Jon Moxley Wins IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Jon Moxley has reclaimed the status of world champion. The AEW star and member of the Blackpool Combat Club overcame Tetsuya Naito at tonig [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 13, 2024 07:51AM

 


Tags: #njpw #windy city riot #chicago

