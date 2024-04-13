Jon Moxley Wins IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Jon Moxley has reclaimed the status of world champion.

The AEW star and member of the Blackpool Combat Club overcame Tetsuya Naito at tonight's NJPW Windy City Riot, winning the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Moxley, covered in blood, secured the victory by executing his signature move, the Death Rider DDT. This triumph is particularly significant for Moxley as he becomes the first wrestler to have won world titles in WWE, AEW, and NJPW.

Previously, he was a three-time AEW World Champion and once held the WWE Championship.

