Jon Moxley Wins IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Jon Moxley has reclaimed the status of world champion.
The AEW star and member of the Blackpool Combat Club overcame Tetsuya Naito at tonight's NJPW Windy City Riot, winning the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Moxley, covered in blood, secured the victory by executing his signature move, the Death Rider DDT. This triumph is particularly significant for Moxley as he becomes the first wrestler to have won world titles in WWE, AEW, and NJPW.
Previously, he was a three-time AEW World Champion and once held the WWE Championship.
Jon Moxley has done it!— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) April 13, 2024
WWE.
ALL ELITE WRESTLING.
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING.
HE CONQUERED THEM ALL.pic.twitter.com/fN3aB99Fcr
HOOOLLLLLLLLYYYY SHTTTTTTT!!! @JonMoxley!!! #njriot @njpwglobal pic.twitter.com/UkkjAPXcT0— Jake from The Windy City 🇺🇸 🇵🇭 🇨🇦 (@JakeAllonar) April 13, 2024
HE DID IT!— Veda Scott (@itsvedatime) April 13, 2024
Jon Moxley just won the @njpwglobal IWGP World Heavyweight Championship here at Windy City Riot!
Honored to be on the call for this one - lots of emotions tonight in Chicago #njriot pic.twitter.com/Ff4TxocIRH
