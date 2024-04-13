WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Natalya’s Current WWE Contract Set To Expire Soon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 13, 2024

Natalya Neidhart, a long-time WWE performer, is nearing the end of her current contract, with its expiration due within the next few months, as reported by Fightful Select. Despite not having signed a new deal yet, this situation is common among several high-profile wrestlers and does not necessarily imply that she will leave WWE.

Since joining WWE in 2007, Natalya has achieved significant milestones, including holding the Divas Championship and the SmackDown Women’s Championship once each. She has also set multiple records in the Guinness Book of World Records for the most matches, most wins, most WrestleMania appearances, and most pay-per-view appearances by a female wrestler.

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #natalya neidhart #natalya

