WWE Friday Night SmackDown unveiled a new chapter in The Bloodline saga, raising several questions along the way.

Paul Heyman, accompanied by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, entered the ring to discuss Roman Reigns' recent defeat to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. Heyman emphasized the importance of accountability, choosing not to fault figures like The Undertaker, John Cena, or Jey Uso for the setback. Instead, he suggested that Reigns was sidetracked by Seth Rollins, seeking long-awaited retribution for a past betrayal.

During a pivotal moment, Sikoa questioned Heyman about the significance of victory, echoing a previous conversation. The atmosphere intensified as Sikoa embraced Jimmy Uso only to betray him moments later. Amid the chaos, Heyman attempted to contact Roman Reigns, but his efforts were thwarted by Sikoa crushing his phone. Additionally, the segment marked the debut of former NJPW star Tama Tonga, who sided with Sikoa in the assault on Jimmy.

The direction of this storyline suggests a potential showdown involving Solo, Tonga, Jimmy, and possibly Roman Reigns later this summer, though details remain uncertain. With Reigns on a break, updates on his return are anticipated in the coming weeks or months.