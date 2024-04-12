Insight into Will Ospreay's Decision to Address Triple H in His Candid AEW Dynamite Promo

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During the April 10, 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite, Will Ospreay responded to comments made by Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Previously on The Pat McAfee Show, Triple H criticized Ospreay's decision to sign with AEW, suggesting it was a choice for an easier schedule:

“When I see people coming out of trying to make it, and then they pick a job where, well, they work less, the schedule is lighter, then I’m like, ‘I’m glad I didn’t pick you.’ If you’re not in it for the grind, at that point early in your career, you have no business being here.”

Post-Dynamite, Wade Keller from PWTorch.com reported that the idea for Ospreay’s promo was suggested to him. Conversely, Dave Meltzer from F4WOnline.com claimed the promo was completely Ospreay's idea, noting he was prepared to "take full responsibility for it" after discussing it with AEW President Tony Khan, who approved the promo following Ospreay’s request.

Meltzer further explained Ospreay’s rationale for the promo:

“Ospreay felt that when one of the most important people in the business, who he had respectfully negotiated with, had mocked his work ethic and dedication to the business. He had said he’s never knocked WWE or its performers during the entire time. So he wanted to respond. His feeling was that WWE was fully aware about his situation with his partner, woman wrestling star Alex Windsor, and his stepson.”

During negotiations with WWE and AEW, Ospreay highlighted that Windsor preferred to remain in the United Kingdom with her family following her husband's suicide in 2020. Ospreay considered Triple H's comments particularly harsh given his awareness of these personal circumstances.