Why Steve Austin Missed WWE WrestleMania 40 Amidst Speculation

Steve Austin was speculated to make an appearance at WWE Wrestlemania 40. During the RAW episode on March 25th, 2024, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson attacked Cody Rhodes. During this attack, a WWE production truck featuring images of Austin and John Cena was visible.

Adding to the speculation, Paul "Triple H" Levesque posted about the WrestleMania Sunday main event at exactly 3:16 PM Eastern time. While John Cena did participate in the WrestleMania main event, Austin was notably absent. Regarding Austin's absence, Dave Meltzer reported:

“I think a lot of people expected Steve Austin to come out next and take out Rock with a stunner, and then Rhodes would start hitting Cross Rhodes and win the title. Undertaker’s gong hit and he choke slammed and took out Rock. Austin was the person originally earmarked for that spot, but in the end they couldn’t reach a financial agreement and Undertaker was put in his place.”