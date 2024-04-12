WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Top WWE Talent Given Green Light to Break Free from PG Restrictions

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 12, 2024

There has been significant buzz about the apparent double standards at WWE concerning The Rock's use of adult language in his promos, while other wrestlers have not been allowed the same liberties. However, under Triple H's new leadership, the company has shown signs of loosening these restrictions.

Many fans have long desired a return to the more edgy Attitude Era-style content, but WWE's PG rating, upheld during Vince McMahon's tenure, restricted such changes. Recently, this seems to be shifting. Notable examples include Cody Rhodes bleeding during a storyline and using more adult language, similar to CM Punk and Paul Heyman, who also didn't shy away from explicit language during his Hall of Fame speech.

According to a recent report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter by Dave Meltzer, the landscape at WWE is evolving. Although a memo was circulated a few weeks ago reminding talent to maintain PG language, this rule has been relaxed for top performers. It remains uncertain how these changes will apply to the entire roster.

“We were told that everything is up in the air as far as going forward as there is a recognition that going farther in this direction will draw a younger audience, as it did 25 years ago, but they also want to not be in a position where sponsors are squeamish so it’s a balancing act. But if Rock doesn’t have 100 percent carte blanche to do what he wants, he has at last close to that.”

