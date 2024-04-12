Becky Lynch Reportedly Taking Time Off From WWE

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

2024 has been a busy year for Becky Lynch, highlighted by her strong showing at the Women's Royal Rumble Match, a victory in the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match, and a prominent match at WrestleMania XL.

On the event's second night, Lynch was defeated by the reigning Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, marking a surprising loss given Ripley's year-long championship reign since defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

There has also been talk of Seth Rollins stepping away from WWE after his World Heavyweight Title defeat to Drew McIntyre, as noted in prior reports.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter by Dave Meltzer, Rollins is expected to take a short break from WWE. Meltzer also suggests that Lynch might be taking some time off, though the duration of her break is currently unclear.