WWE Is Making A Permanent Change to Set Production

Since Triple H took charge of WWE creative in the summer of 2022, following the Vince McMahon scandal, there have been notable changes to production.
Notably the use of special stage setups to fit larger audiences in venues. WWE has opted for simpler stage designs at major events, including recent editions of Raw, Backlash in Puerto Rico, Money in the Bank, and Survivor Series. This approach was also seen at the Wells Fargo Center and is planned for an upcoming SmackDown event at Madison Square Garden in June.
According to PWInsider, WWE intends to continue using these streamlined stage designs for Raw and SmackDown to allow more fans to attend events in larger venues.
