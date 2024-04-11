WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Is Making A Permanent Change to Set Production

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 11, 2024

WWE Is Making A Permanent Change to Set Production

Since Triple H took charge of WWE creative in the summer of 2022, following the Vince McMahon scandal, there have been notable changes to production.

Notably the use of special stage setups to fit larger audiences in venues. WWE has opted for simpler stage designs at major events, including recent editions of Raw, Backlash in Puerto Rico, Money in the Bank, and Survivor Series. This approach was also seen at the Wells Fargo Center and is planned for an upcoming SmackDown event at Madison Square Garden in June.

According to PWInsider, WWE intends to continue using these streamlined stage designs for Raw and SmackDown to allow more fans to attend events in larger venues.

John Cena Reaches WWE Milestone With Recent Raw Appearance

John Cena continues to achieve new milestones despite not being a full-time wrestler in WWE anymore. During an interview on The Pat McAfee S [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 10, 2024 11:53AM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87127/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π