John Cena Reaches WWE Milestone With Recent Raw Appearance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 10, 2024

John Cena continues to achieve new milestones despite not being a full-time wrestler in WWE anymore. During an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Cena shared his hope to return to WWE next year after fulfilling his movie commitments post-Christmas. He acknowledged he's approaching the end of his wrestling career, aiming to retire before turning 50, which sets his retirement around 2027.

Cena made an unexpected return at WrestleMania 40, aiding Cody Rhodes in his match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. The next day, on RAW, Cena intervened in the match between The Miz and R-Truth versus Judgment Day, assisting the Raw Tag Team Champions to victory.

This appearance marked Cena's participation in a WWE TV match for the 23rd consecutive year, a feat also achieved by Randy Orton, who began his WWE main roster career in 2002.

John Cena Featured In New 'Hefty' Ad Campaigns

Hefty has revealed a new advertising campaign and slogan for their "Ultra Strong" trash bags, featuring John Cena. Cena has previously colla [...]

