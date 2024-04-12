WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Rock Might Defend "People's Championship" Against Cody Rhodes

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 12, 2024

During the April 8, 2024 episode of WWE RAW, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made an appearance with the “People’s Championship,” a title given to him by the wife of Muhammad Ali. During his segment with Cody Rhodes, the new undisputed WWE Universal champion, there was a brief moment where they exchanged titles.

Recent speculation suggests that a match between The Rock and Cody Rhodes could headline WrestleMania 41. According to Dave Meltzer from F4WOnline.com in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Rock has expressed a preference to face Cody in the main event of Wrestlemania for the WWE title. Although this could imply that Cody might hold the championship for a year, there are currently no definite plans for the duration of his reign.

Meltzer also added, "there are also ideas he’s presenting if needed to defend the people’s belt and obviously from the way the angle on RAW went down, that could be a belt vs. belt deal since they each held the others’ belt."

Rock reportedly favors one-year timelines for setting up his matches. Dave Meltzer mentioned that if The Rock had not been injured at Wrestlemania 29 during his match with John Cena, there was a planned scenario. Meltzer stated, "to shoot an angle on the RAW after Mania where he’d be laid out by Brock Lesnar and do a one-year build."

Tags: #wwe #the rock #dwayne johnson #cody rhodes

