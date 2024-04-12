Possible Big SPOILER For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Tama Tonga, recently signed by WWE, has been seen backstage at tonight's SmackDown event in Detroit, suggesting he may debut tonight. PWInsider notes that Tonga, known for his successful stint in NJPW with the Bullet Club and multiple championships, could start his WWE television appearances as early as this evening.

While unconfirmed, there are rumors that Tonga might join The Bloodline. Further details are expected during the show.

SmackDown will also feature appearances by the new WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes and new WWE Women’s Champion Bayley.