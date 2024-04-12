WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Possible Big SPOILER For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 12, 2024

Tama Tonga, recently signed by WWE, has been seen backstage at tonight's SmackDown event in Detroit, suggesting he may debut tonight. PWInsider notes that Tonga, known for his successful stint in NJPW with the Bullet Club and multiple championships, could start his WWE television appearances as early as this evening.

While unconfirmed, there are rumors that Tonga might join The Bloodline. Further details are expected during the show.

SmackDown will also feature appearances by the new WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes and new WWE Women’s Champion Bayley.

Source: PWInsider
