Rumored Location For Future WWE Royal Rumble Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 12, 2024

Milwaukee is in the running to host an upcoming WWE Royal Rumble event. According to a report by CBS 58 in Milwaukee, discussions have taken place between state officials and WWE to consider American Family Field as a potential venue. The stadium is expected to be ready for such events after its winterization, which is scheduled to be completed after the 2025 baseball season. This would potentially allow Milwaukee to host the Royal Rumble as soon as 2026.

City and state officials met with WWE representatives in Philadelphia during WrestleMania to discuss Milwaukee's capacity and enthusiasm for hosting this significant wrestling event. Peggy Williams-Smith, President of VISIT Milwaukee, expressed strong interest in bringing the event to the city, affirming, “We would love to welcome WWE’s Royal Rumble to Milwaukee in a future year, and WWE knows it!”

Source: CBS 58 in Milwauke
