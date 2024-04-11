WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
CM Punk Reacts To AEW Broadcast of Backstage Brawl Footage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 11, 2024

WWE Superstar CM Punk has shared his reaction to AEW broadcasting security footage from the backstage altercation between himself and Jack Perry at the All In London event last summer.

This incident was a pivotal factor in AEW's decision to terminate Punk's contract, leading to his return to WWE. The footage was shown on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite by the Young Bucks. For the full narrative on what the video revealed, you can find the details here.

On his personal Instagram, Punk expressed his viewpoint on AEW's choice to show the footage. He posted an image featuring former U.S. President George W. Bush with a "Mission Accomplished" banner in the background.

