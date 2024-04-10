Drew McIntyre's WWE Future Still in the Air

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

As of now, Drew McIntyre hasn't renewed his contract with WWE, reports from Fightful Select reveal. Although it's unusual compared to the past, it's not seen as a problem, and it's expected that McIntyre will stay with WWE. His contract was supposed to end at WrestleMania XL, but it's been extended for a few more months. The report also mentioned that contract renewals can vary among WWE stars.

This weekend, McIntyre was in the spotlight for defeating Seth Rollins for the world heavyweight championship on the second night of WrestleMania XL. However, his victory was short-lived as he lost the title to Damian Priest moments later, following an attack by CM Punk. McIntyre had another shot at becoming the #1 contender on Raw, but was thwarted by Punk once again.