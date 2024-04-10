WWE WrestleMania XL Broadcast Live On Netflix In New Zealand

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE WrestleMania XL was broadcast live on Netflix in New Zealand. Lightshed Partners' Brandon Ross highlighted that New Zealand, with a population of 5.1 million, often serves as a trial area for technology companies. WWE secured a significant agreement with Netflix, valued at $10 billion over five years, to stream its premier event, Raw, starting in 2025.

This year's WrestleMania XL has been acclaimed as the most triumphant in its history. WWE announced unprecedented success in ticket sales, merchandise, online engagement, sponsorships, and more. According to Variety, viewership for WrestleMania XL increased from the previous year, ranking second in all-time viewership for a live event, only behind the NFL. Additionally, it set a record as the most streamed entertainment event.