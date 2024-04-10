Latest News WWE Creative Plans For Bron Breakker On The Main Roster

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Since his debut in 2021, Bron Breakker has quickly risen to prominence as a key figure in NXT, becoming a long-reigning and dominant NXT Champion. Since mid-February, Breakker has been appearing on SmackDown, all while still competing in NXT.

During the latest NXT episode, Breakker, alongside his Wolf Dogs teammate Baron Corbin, was defeated by Nathan Frazer & Axiom for the NXT Tag Team Championships. This match was a follow-up to their Stand & Deliver bout. Following the match, Breakker gave a moving speech that hinted at his NXT departure, which has been available for viewing online.

According to Fightful Select, there are suggestions for Corbin to transition to SmackDown with Breakker, allowing them to further their tag team endeavors on the main roster. Their partnership has garnered positive feedback from both WWE insiders and fans for its effectiveness thus far.

However, it remains uncertain if this tag team continuation is the planned course of action or when exactly Corbin might make his move to join Breakker.