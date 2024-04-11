Will Ospreay Fires Back at Triple H

During an interview segment on AEW Dynamite, Will Ospreay addressed rumors suggesting he's hesitant about embracing a rigorous schedule, rumors that were stoked by comments made by Triple H on The Pat McAfee Show. Ospreay retorted to these implications by referencing Triple H’s ascent in the industry, humorously noting it involved "grinding on the boss' daughter."
Triple H's remarks on The Pat McAfee Show critiqued certain performers' reluctance to engage with WWE's demanding schedule, hinting, without naming, at Ospreay. This led to widespread speculation that Ospreay was among those Triple H referenced.
Ospreay also discussed his upcoming match against Bryan Danielson set for April 21st at Dynasty in St. Louis, highlighting the integration of real-life events into the show’s narrative. This practice was echoed earlier in the episode when The Young Bucks used footage of a real-life altercation involving CM Punk and Jack Perry to set the stage for their match against FTR at Dynasty.
🧑🍳— Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) April 11, 2024
pic.twitter.com/8xuObpQsM8
