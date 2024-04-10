WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Acquires Over $9 Million in TKO Shares

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 10, 2024

During the WWE Wrestlemania 40 Saturday event, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson teamed up with Roman Reigns to secure a victory against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, with The Rock securing the pin on Cody.

A recent SEC document revealed that on Sunday, April 7th, 2024, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson purchased 96,558 shares of TKO stock. Wrestlenomics.com's Brandon Thurston has estimated the value of these shares at approximately $9.41 million. Following this acquisition, The Rock's total shareholding in the company stands at 193,116 shares.

The document included the following details...

The Issuer previously granted the Reporting Person an award of 96,558 restricted stock units that vested upon completion of certain services described in that Independent Contractor Services and Merchandising Agreement, dated as of January 22, 2024, between the Reporting Person and World Wrestling Entertainment, LLC.

Tags: #wwe #tko #wrestlemania #philadelphia #the rock #dwyane johnson

