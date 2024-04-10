WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Unveils Expansive New Studio Complex

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 10, 2024

WWE Unveils Expansive New Studio Complex

WWE is significantly advancing its technology investments by launching a new 30,000 square foot studio complex named The Studios at WWE.

An article by Sports Video Group provides an in-depth look at the facility, highlighting its impressive features, including a 5,000 square foot main studio, a 1,500 square foot Cyclorama studio, and a forthcoming 1,500 square foot volumetric LED studio set to open this spring. Additionally, the complex houses two smaller insert stages, each around 600 square feet, and a 1,000 square foot photo studio.

The Studios at WWE proudly hosts the United States' first Crystal LED Verona installation, incorporating 158 cabinets across its main wall and auxiliary carts.

Joe Solari, WWE's Vice President of Studio Operations, expressed excitement about the creative possibilities the new studios afford, aiming to elevate WWE's production capabilities. Furthermore, Marty Miller, WWE's Senior Vice President and Director of TV, revealed plans to innovate with technology as Monday Night Raw transitions to Netflix, aiming to enhance the viewing experience.

WWE NXT Star Bron Breakker Says Goodbye To The Brand

Every year after WrestleMania, WWE promotes new stars from NXT to the main roster, either through immediate appearances on Raw and SmackDown [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 10, 2024 11:27AM

Source: sportsvideo.org
Tags: #wwe

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87107/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π