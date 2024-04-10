WWE Unveils Expansive New Studio Complex

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE is significantly advancing its technology investments by launching a new 30,000 square foot studio complex named The Studios at WWE.

An article by Sports Video Group provides an in-depth look at the facility, highlighting its impressive features, including a 5,000 square foot main studio, a 1,500 square foot Cyclorama studio, and a forthcoming 1,500 square foot volumetric LED studio set to open this spring. Additionally, the complex houses two smaller insert stages, each around 600 square feet, and a 1,000 square foot photo studio.

The Studios at WWE proudly hosts the United States' first Crystal LED Verona installation, incorporating 158 cabinets across its main wall and auxiliary carts.

Joe Solari, WWE's Vice President of Studio Operations, expressed excitement about the creative possibilities the new studios afford, aiming to elevate WWE's production capabilities. Furthermore, Marty Miller, WWE's Senior Vice President and Director of TV, revealed plans to innovate with technology as Monday Night Raw transitions to Netflix, aiming to enhance the viewing experience.