WWE NXT Star Bron Breakker Says Goodbye To The Brand

Every year after WrestleMania, WWE promotes new stars from NXT to the main roster, either through immediate appearances on Raw and SmackDown or via the Draft.

This year, WWE started integrating NXT talents like Bron Breakker and Jade Cargill into the main roster shows before WrestleMania season. Jade Cargill has already made the move, and now it's Bron Breakker's turn.

During the most recent NXT episode, Breakker and his Wolf Dogs team member, Baron Corbin, lost their NXT Tag Team Titles to Nathan Frazer & Axiom in a rematch from Stand & Deliver.

Following the match, Breakker delivered an emotional goodbye speech, indicating his farewell to NXT. This speech was posted on WWE's YouTube channel, highlighting Breakker's transition to SmackDown since mid-February.