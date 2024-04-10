WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Drew Gulak Absent from NQCC's NXT Appearance on April 9

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 10, 2024

Drew Gulak was conspicuously missing from the April 9 episode of WWE NXT, absent from his usual place alongside the No Quarter Catch Crew. Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp, and Myles Borne were present and actively participated, with Kemp and Borne even engaging in a tag-team match. Notably, Gulak's name was omitted from the entrance video of the NQCC titan tron as Kemp and Borne entered the ring for their match against The Family's Stacks and Luca Crusafino.

This absence comes in the wake of a controversy involving Gulak and Ronda Rousey, who recently discussed an incident in 2022 where she alleged Gulak made an inappropriate gesture towards her. Gulak has since addressed the accusations, attributing the incident to an accident.

The details surrounding Gulak's future with WWE remain uncertain, as he has been noticeably absent from recent programming.

Tags: #wwe #nxt #drew gulak

