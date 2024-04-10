Drew Gulak Absent from NQCC's NXT Appearance on April 9

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Drew Gulak was conspicuously missing from the April 9 episode of WWE NXT, absent from his usual place alongside the No Quarter Catch Crew. Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp, and Myles Borne were present and actively participated, with Kemp and Borne even engaging in a tag-team match. Notably, Gulak's name was omitted from the entrance video of the NQCC titan tron as Kemp and Borne entered the ring for their match against The Family's Stacks and Luca Crusafino.

This absence comes in the wake of a controversy involving Gulak and Ronda Rousey, who recently discussed an incident in 2022 where she alleged Gulak made an inappropriate gesture towards her. Gulak has since addressed the accusations, attributing the incident to an accident.

The details surrounding Gulak's future with WWE remain uncertain, as he has been noticeably absent from recent programming.