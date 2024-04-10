WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE RAW Post-Wrestlemania 40 Draws Strong Viewership Figures

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 10, 2024

WWE RAW Post-Wrestlemania 40 Draws Strong Viewership Figures

The WWE RAW episode on April 8, 2024, which came right after Wrestlemania 40, attracted 2.361 million viewers and scored a 0.83 rating among adults aged 18-49. This shows an improvement from the previous year's RAW After Mania, which had 2.260 million viewers and a 0.76 rating in the same demographic.

The quarter-hour segment featuring Cody and Rock, their third appearance, attracted a peak viewership of 3.200 million and scored a 1.10 rating (equivalent to 1,447,000 viewers) among the 18-49 demographic.

The viewership was broken down by the hour as follows:

- 2.860 million viewers for the first hour, which was commercial-free

- 2.304 million viewers for the second hour

- 1.921 million viewers for the third hour

Brandon Thurston from Wrestlenomics.com commented on the viewership numbers.

“Raw after Wrestlemania last night put up the show’s highest P18-49 rating since September 2019 and highest total viewership since February 2020. Did so while most of the show was head-to-head with the men’s college basketball tournament final.”

“Raw last night had the biggest “post-PPV bump” (a metric made up by me comparing the given rating to the trailing 4 weeks) since post-Wrestlemania 2015.”

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #raw #ratings

