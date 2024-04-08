Roxanne Perez Triumphs in WWE Raw Debut Following NXT Championship Victory

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

After Ilja Dragunov's victory over Shinsuke Nakamura, Roxanne Perez, the newly crowned NXT Women's Champion, made an impactful WWE Raw debut just after WrestleMania 40. Although her move to the red brand isn't confirmed, Perez immediately stood out in her first main roster match following her title win.

In her debut, Perez faced off against former NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell. Despite Candice LeRae's attempts to distract the referee and give Hartwell an advantage, Perez emerged victorious in her first WWE Raw match.