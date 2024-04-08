WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Roxanne Perez Triumphs in WWE Raw Debut Following NXT Championship Victory

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 08, 2024

After Ilja Dragunov's victory over Shinsuke Nakamura, Roxanne Perez, the newly crowned NXT Women's Champion, made an impactful WWE Raw debut just after WrestleMania 40. Although her move to the red brand isn't confirmed, Perez immediately stood out in her first main roster match following her title win.

In her debut, Perez faced off against former NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell. Despite Candice LeRae's attempts to distract the referee and give Hartwell an advantage, Perez emerged victorious in her first WWE Raw match.

Tags: #wwe #raw #nxt #roxanne perez

