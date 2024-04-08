Roxanne Perez Triumphs in WWE Raw Debut Following NXT Championship Victory

After Ilja Dragunov's victory over Shinsuke Nakamura, Roxanne Perez, the newly crowned NXT Women's Champion, made an impactful WWE Raw debut just after WrestleMania 40. Although her move to the red brand isn't confirmed, Perez immediately stood out in her first main roster match following her title win.
In her debut, Perez faced off against former NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell. Despite Candice LeRae's attempts to distract the referee and give Hartwell an advantage, Perez emerged victorious in her first WWE Raw match.
#WWENXT Women's Champion @roxanne_wwe has arrived on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/XU2Cw4CnOy— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2024
RAW-XANNE!#WWENXT Women's Champion @roxanne_wwe has arrived. pic.twitter.com/xRtGjeQwaI— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2024
⚡ John Cena Makes Surprise Appearance On WWE Raw After WrestleMania 40
John Cena made a surprise appearance on WWE Raw following WrestleMania 40, coming to the aid of an old friend - or rather, a lifelong admire [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 08, 2024 09:42PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com