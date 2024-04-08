John Cena Makes Surprise Appearance On WWE Raw After WrestleMania 40

John Cena made a surprise appearance on WWE Raw following WrestleMania 40, coming to the aid of an old friend - or rather, a lifelong admirer, as he claims.
In a captivating segment on WWE Raw, the Judgment Day was celebrating Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley's victories at WrestleMania 40 in the ring. Uninvited, R-Truth crashed the Judgment Day's championship party, boasting about bringing gold back to the faction post-WrestleMania. He then introduced his WWE Raw Tag Team Champion partner, The Miz, setting the stage for a 3-on-2 handicap match after hinting their partner would be 'the man no one could see'.
Initially, the match was uneven, with The Miz and R-Truth struggling against their opponents. However, post-commercial break, the tide turned as John Cena's theme music heralded his arrival, allowing him to enter the match with a timely save.
The Miz, R-Truth, and John Cena teamed up for a spectacular finish, executing a synchronized Five Knuckle Shuffle and Attitude Adjustments, culminating in a triple pin, showcasing their dominance in the ring.
YOU CAN'T SEE ME 🫡#WWERAW | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/QgcIndhXxf— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) April 9, 2024
