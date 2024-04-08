WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Draft 2024 To Take Place This Month

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 08, 2024

During his entrance for a bout against Shinsuke Nakamura on Monday Night Raw in Philadelphia, NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov was greeted with a delightful twist typical of the Raw After Mania. Amidst the excitement, Michael Cole from the commentary desk made a pivotal announcement.

Echoing Triple H's recent hints, the WWE Draft is set to make a comeback later this month. Although specifics about this year's Draft format were not disclosed, it's confirmed to kick off on Friday Night SmackDown and conclude on Monday Night Raw, continuing the tradition of previous years. Intriguingly, Dragunov has entered his name into the Draft pool, indicating his participation in the upcoming Draft.

The involvement of NXT as a whole or solely its current champion in the Draft is still up for speculation. However, fans can expect more details to emerge in the near future.

Ilja Dragunov Debuts On WWE Raw

In a surprise on WWE Raw post-WrestleMania, NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov made an unexpected appearance to challenge Shinsuke Nakamura. The ma [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 08, 2024 09:09PM


Tags: #wwe #raw #wwe draft

