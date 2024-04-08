WWE Draft 2024 To Take Place This Month

During his entrance for a bout against Shinsuke Nakamura on Monday Night Raw in Philadelphia, NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov was greeted with a delightful twist typical of the Raw After Mania. Amidst the excitement, Michael Cole from the commentary desk made a pivotal announcement.
Echoing Triple H's recent hints, the WWE Draft is set to make a comeback later this month. Although specifics about this year's Draft format were not disclosed, it's confirmed to kick off on Friday Night SmackDown and conclude on Monday Night Raw, continuing the tradition of previous years. Intriguingly, Dragunov has entered his name into the Draft pool, indicating his participation in the upcoming Draft.
The involvement of NXT as a whole or solely its current champion in the Draft is still up for speculation. However, fans can expect more details to emerge in the near future.
BREAKING NEWS: As just revealed by @MichaelCole on #RawAfterMania, the #WWEDraft returns this month!— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2024
APRIL 26 - NIGHT 1 on #SmackDown
APRIL 29 - NIGHT 2 on #WWERaw
⚡ Ilja Dragunov Debuts On WWE Raw
