Ilja Dragunov Debuts On WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 08, 2024

In a surprise on WWE Raw post-WrestleMania, NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov made an unexpected appearance to challenge Shinsuke Nakamura.

The match ended in Dragunov's victory following his devastating signature running headbutt. But the surprises didn't end there. During the match, commentator Michael Cole disclosed that Dragunov would be included in the upcoming WWE Draft, leaving fans speculating about the future of his NXT Championship reign.

WWE President Nick Khan Open to Collaborations with Various Wrestling Promotions

In a groundbreaking shift for WWE, President Nick Khan is steering the company toward collaborations with external wrestling organizations, [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 08, 2024 03:28PM


Tags: #wwe #raw #ilja dragunov #nxt

