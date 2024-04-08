Ilja Dragunov Debuts On WWE Raw

In a surprise on WWE Raw post-WrestleMania, NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov made an unexpected appearance to challenge Shinsuke Nakamura.
The match ended in Dragunov's victory following his devastating signature running headbutt. But the surprises didn't end there. During the match, commentator Michael Cole disclosed that Dragunov would be included in the upcoming WWE Draft, leaving fans speculating about the future of his NXT Championship reign.
#WWENXT Champion @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR arrives on #WWERaw in a big way! pic.twitter.com/ffLptffLtG— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2024
