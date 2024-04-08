Mick Foley's Final Match Not Happening Due to Concussion

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Mick Foley has chosen to forego his plans for one final match, citing health concerns as the primary reason. Previously, Foley had entertained the idea of participating in one last death match, expressing uncertainty about his decision but indicating that he would reach a conclusion by early 2025. However, his recent withdrawal from scheduled appearances last month, due to health issues, hinted at challenges ahead.

In a revealing Instagram post, Foley disclosed that he suffered a concussion, a condition he was initially unaware of, leading him to the decision not to proceed with the match.

“I update on that final match that I was thinking about having for my 60th birthday. As some of you know, I had to miss a couple of weekends of appearances because of dizziness and lightheadedness. After consulting a couple of doctors and also using my own experience with concussions, the symptoms seem to point to a concussion that I did not even know I received. I hadn't done too much in the ring, but I had done a little bit. I had noticed that I was lightheaded after one of the workouts, but I thought it would go away. So it just seems like the wisest move and one that is strongly supported by my family is to call off that final match. If I can get concussed from something I'm not even aware of then some of the things that I was thinking of doing, hoping of doing in a big match would not be smart. So with my family's urging, and after careful thought I've decided there will be no final match. Thanks a lot for tuning in. And I hope you have a nice day.”



