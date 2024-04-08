John Cena Has Plans To Step Away from Hollywood for a Final WWE Run in 2025

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE legend John Cena has expressed a sense of urgency regarding his professional wrestling career, acknowledging that his time in the ring might be drawing to a close.

Despite this, Cena harbors a significant aspiration: he aims for one more stint with WWE, a sentiment he shared following his surprise appearance at WrestleMania 40.

During the event, Cena played a crucial role by coming to Cody Rhodes' aid in his title match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Cena's wrestling ambitions are currently balanced with a bustling schedule in Hollywood. In a candid discussion on The Pat McAfee Show, Cena outlined his hope to embark on another WWE journey in the following year, once his current slate of acting responsibilities concludes post-Christmas 2024.

“I was grateful enough that Honda kind of bumped a commitment [that] I had to be able to do WrestleMania so I’ll go from here to do something with Honda. So I’m going straight to that. I have a cool keynote appearance with Samsung in Las Vegas. Their theme of the convention is ‘time is now,’ so they called on yours truly to speak there. I’m very grateful for that. I have some more branding stuff to do before I leave for Europe to finish a movie that we started filming before the strike called ‘Heads of State’ with Priyanka Chopra and Idris Elba and then straight from that to Peacemaker season two. That’ll take us through just about Christmas and I’m crossing my fingers and toes and my heart that maybe I can tell the Hollywood world to pump the breaks for a while and come back to my family for one last run. I don’t know, I hope, I’m trying, I hope, we’ll see what happens.”