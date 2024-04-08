WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

CM Punk Mocks Drew McIntyre on Social Media After WrestleMania 40

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 08, 2024

CM Punk Mocks Drew McIntyre on Social Media After WrestleMania 40

In an unexpected twist at Wrestlemania 40, CM Punk launched a surprise attack on Drew McIntyre moments after McIntyre's triumphant victory for the World Heavyweight title.

This unexpected turn of events paved the way for Damian Priest to exercise his Money in the Bank privilege, snatching the championship and ascending as the new titleholder. Adding insult to injury, Punk took to Instagram to further taunt McIntyre. He cleverly repurposed a meme previously used by McIntyre as a weapon against him, intensifying their rivalry and stirring the pot in the wrestling community.

McIntyre used this same meme after Punk revealed he would not be wrestling at Wrestlemania.


Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #philadelphia #cm punk #drew mcintyre

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87089/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π