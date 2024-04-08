CM Punk Mocks Drew McIntyre on Social Media After WrestleMania 40

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In an unexpected twist at Wrestlemania 40, CM Punk launched a surprise attack on Drew McIntyre moments after McIntyre's triumphant victory for the World Heavyweight title.

This unexpected turn of events paved the way for Damian Priest to exercise his Money in the Bank privilege, snatching the championship and ascending as the new titleholder. Adding insult to injury, Punk took to Instagram to further taunt McIntyre. He cleverly repurposed a meme previously used by McIntyre as a weapon against him, intensifying their rivalry and stirring the pot in the wrestling community.

McIntyre used this same meme after Punk revealed he would not be wrestling at Wrestlemania.