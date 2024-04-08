Nick Hogan's DUI Hearing Scheduled for Friday

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The DUI legal proceedings involving Nick Hogan, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, are progressing following his arrest on DUI charges in Clearwater, Florida.

Nick Hogan found himself in legal trouble last year when police pulled him over, suspecting he was under the influence. After attending a bikini contest at his father’s eatery, he refused to undergo sobriety tests. Hogan now faces misdemeanor DUI charges and has pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

According to PWInsider, Hogan is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing this Friday. The hearing was originally set for January but was subsequently postponed.