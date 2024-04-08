WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Nick Hogan's DUI Hearing Scheduled for Friday

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 08, 2024

Nick Hogan's DUI Hearing Scheduled for Friday

The DUI legal proceedings involving Nick Hogan, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, are progressing following his arrest on DUI charges in Clearwater, Florida.

Nick Hogan found himself in legal trouble last year when police pulled him over, suspecting he was under the influence. After attending a bikini contest at his father’s eatery, he refused to undergo sobriety tests. Hogan now faces misdemeanor DUI charges and has pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

According to PWInsider, Hogan is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing this Friday. The hearing was originally set for January but was subsequently postponed.

Michael Buffer Has High Praise For Samantha Irvin

Legendary announcer Michael Buffer extended commendations to Samantha Irvin for her exceptional performance at WrestleMania 40. Buffer, ren [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 08, 2024 03:30PM


Tags: #wwe #nick hogan #hulk hogan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87094/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π