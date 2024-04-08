WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Michael Buffer Has High Praise For Samantha Irvin

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 08, 2024

Legendary announcer Michael Buffer extended commendations to Samantha Irvin for her exceptional performance at WrestleMania 40.

Buffer, renowned for being the most lucratively compensated ring announcer in the realm of sports, did not hold back in his praise, especially highlighting Irvin's emotionally charged announcement of Cody Rhodes as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion following his victory over Roman Reigns. Buffer's accolades for Irvin were encompassing, commending her for her outstanding presence and delivery during the event. He stated:

"Ring announcer Samantha Irvin ruled @WrestleMania last night & her emotional final announcement was awesome! She was featured on camera-ring center-that was a smart production move & she was just brilliant! Her timing, pace, drama, energy was perfect!"

