Snubbed! WWE Star Upset Over Slammy Awards

WWE star Ricochet expressed astonishment over his exclusion from the Slammy Awards nominations, particularly in the 'OMG Moment of the Year' category. This reaction followed the Slammy Awards ceremony held at WWE World on the eve of WrestleMania 40, where various accolades were distributed. Notably, the award for 'OMG Moment of the Year' was bestowed upon CM Punk for his dramatic return during Survivor Series in Chicago, last November.

In the wake of the awards, Ricochet took to Twitter to share his disbelief regarding the oversight of his noteworthy moment with Logan Paul. He asserted, "Pretty crazy me and Logan Paul didn’t even make the list for contender for OMG moment of the year. But I understand that it’s become normal for Ricochet to give you OMG moments."

Logan Paul, who was also part of the mentioned moment with Ricochet, participated in WrestleMania 40 the following night. He successfully defended his United States Championship in a match against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.