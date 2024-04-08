WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dijak Predicts Fans Will Eventually Turn on Cody Rhodes

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 08, 2024

While the wrestling community revels in Cody Rhodes' monumental storyline culmination at Wrestlemania, his colleague Dijak offers a less optimistic perspective. Dijak expressed his thoughts via a X post, cautioning that the current adulation for Rhodes might eventually wane.

He directly stated, “It won’t be tomorrow, it won’t be next week, it won’t be next month, might not even be next year… but one day you guys are gonna turn so hard on Cody and boo his ass out of the building and when that day comes all I’m going to do is reference this post and tell you I was right.” This prediction from Dijak adds a layer of intrigue to Rhodes' current standing within the WWE universe, suggesting a potential shift in fan sentiment in the future.

Tags: #wwe #cody rhodes #dijak

