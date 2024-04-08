TNA Announces Monster’s Ball Match For Upcoming Episode

A fresh bout has been slated for the upcoming episode of TNA Impact! airing this Thursday on AXS TV. In an exciting development, PCO is set to face Kon once more. However, this encounter promises to elevate their rivalry to new heights as they are scheduled to compete in a Monster’s Ball match.
Updated card:
- TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace and Steph De Lander have a contract signing for Rebellion
- Crazzy Steve vs. Laredo Kid for the TNA Digital Media Championship
- Moose vs. Trent Seven
- PCO vs. KON in a Monster’s Ball Match
THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV!
.@PCOisNotHuman and @Big_Kon1 clash in MONSTERS BALL! #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/qltXHJtMJe
