News & Notes From WWE WrestleMania XL: The "Sports Entertainment" Era Is Over

WrestleMania XL concluded its grand spectacle with night two, marking an unforgettable moment as Cody Rhodes seized the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship from Roman Reigns, setting the stage for a new era. A detailed report from Fightful Select sheds light on several noteworthy aspects and backstage happenings from the event.

Notably, the audience was graced with the presence of numerous non-WWE talents such as Dustin Rhodes, Ricky Starks, Allie Katch, Jimmy Lloyd, Rina Yamashita, CJ Perry, and Brittnie Brooks. An amusing tidbit emerged regarding Snoop Dogg's participation; his announcement cleverly included a ‘420’ reference.

Giulia was spotted donning a “performer” credential, hinting at possible future engagements within WWE. The opening segment, anticipated to be a Triple H promo, unveiled Stephanie McMahon instead, receiving a warm welcome backstage.

The production quality of WrestleMania XL received high praise, particularly for its flawless camera work over both nights. A significant shift in WWE's branding strategy was highlighted, with a move away from the “sports entertainment” terminology.

Commentary guidelines have notably relaxed since Vince McMahon's departure, allowing for a more spontaneous broadcast style. Although the main event's surprises were known to key producers, not all were privy to the specifics.

Streamer IShowSpeed's enthusiastic interaction with Randy Orton during the U.S. title match was met with internal amusement. Triple H's encouragement for everyone to “have fucking fun more than anything” set a positive tone for the event, with his active involvement in rehearsals further emphasizing his dedication.

- Cody Rhodes did not wear his entrance helmet during rehearsals.