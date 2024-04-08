Endeavor and TKO Acquire Significant Shareholding from Vince McMahon

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In the wake of legal challenges facing Vince McMahon, including allegations of sex trafficking and non-consensual sharing of explicit material involving former WWE employee Janel Grant, WWE and its overseeing entity are progressively distancing from McMahon. Amidst these controversies, McMahon stepped down from his role at TKO, a company implicated alongside former executive John Laurinaitis in the lawsuit.

Recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission disclose that Endeavor is set to acquire 1,642,970 shares for a total of $142.6 million, while TKO plans to purchase an additional 1,853,724 shares, amounting to approximately $150 million. This transaction, totaling around $293 million, signifies a notable shift in share ownership, reducing McMahon's stake in TKO to approximately 4.7%, with 8,021,405 shares remaining under his ownership.