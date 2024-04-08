Preview For Tonight's WWE Raw after WrestleMania 40

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE is gearing up for a new era with a live broadcast of Raw on USA Network tonight.

The flagship broadcast is set to emanate from the iconic Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, tonight's Raw will kick off at 8 PM ET on the USA Network, marking the eagerly awaited episode following WrestleMania 40.

The event witnessed Cody Rhodes achieving a monumental victory by defeating Roman Reigns, thereby claiming the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The shocks and surprises didn't stop there; Seth Rollins lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Drew McIntyre, who then lost the title to Damian Priest in a stunning Money in the Bank contract cash-in. Furthermore, the WWE landscape has been shaken up with the crowning of new Raw Tag Team Champions, hinting at an evolving dynamic in the tag team division.

Fans might also be treated to unexpected debuts as has become traditional for the Raw after Mania.

This week’s Raw promises to be one of the biggest of the year.