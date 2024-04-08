Triple H Comments On Stephanie McMahon’s Return at WWE WrestleMania XL

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

At the post-WrestleMania 40 press conference, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque discussed his wife, Stephanie McMahon's presence at the event, both in front of the cameras and behind the scenes. Following the conclusion of the second night of WrestleMania 40, Levesque shared his feelings on Stephanie's involvement in the weekend's proceedings.

Levesque expressed his joy and relief at seeing Stephanie return to the WWE environment, stating,

“So great to have her back home, to have her back here, to see the doubt leave her by being here for the last few days, to see her confidence come back, and to know that this is her home.

“All of you, all of us, all this business, it’s her home. And as much as anybody on the planet, she belongs here. And hopefully she knows that now. So, happy to have her back.”

Stephanie McMahon graced the stage at the beginning of WrestleMania 40's second night, greeting the audience and setting the tone for the evening’s matches. Additionally, her presence was noted in the crowd during the Hall of Fame ceremony.