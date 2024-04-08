WrestlingNewsSource.com Seeks Enthusiastic Wrestling Fans to Become Part of Our Team!

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

Are you a wrestling aficionado with a knack for tweeting? WrestlingNewsSource.com seeks a dedicated fan to become our go-to Twitter correspondent for all things wrestling! This role requires your presence at every WWE and AEW event, from weekly television showdowns to regular premium live events and PPVs. Your mission: craft compelling tweets and provide real-time updates, captivating our followers throughout each event.

Instagram Aficionado for @WrestlingNewsSource:

Got an eye for Instagram and love wrestling? We're scouting for a creative individual to take the helm of our Instagram account. This pivotal role involves covering all WWE and AEW weekly shows, premium live events, and PPVs, ensuring our audience stays informed and engaged with captivating posts and live updates. Your creativity will play a crucial role in enhancing our Instagram presence, engaging with fans during live events, and throughout the week.

News Reporter for WrestlingNewsSource.com:

Join our core team as a news reporter, bringing the latest from the wrestling world to our dedicated readers. We're searching for someone with a passion for wrestling, available to cover WWE and AEW's weekly television events, including RAW, NXT, SmackDown, and Dynamite, as well as premium live events and PPVs. Your role involves crafting engaging news reports and highlighting key moments from broadcasts as they happen, keeping our audience informed and entertained.

Youll also be able to report at all others times too!

Rewarding Your Passion:

While these are non-paid positions, we value our team's hard work and dedication. Exceptional contributors will receive regular gift cards as a token of appreciation.

Please consider applying only if you possess a profound passion for professional wrestling and have the availability to contribute meaningfully.

How to Submit Your Application:

Please send an email to ben@wrestlingnewsource.com, specifying the role you are interested in the subject line. Include a thoughtful email detailing why you would be an excellent addition to our team!

All applications are reviewed. We can't respond to all.