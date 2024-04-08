Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman Captured In Poignant Embrace By Fans at WWE WrestleMania XL

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

Since their alliance commenced on August 28, 2020, Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns have dominated WWE broadcasts, with Reigns reigning supreme as The Tribal Chief and Heyman by his side as The Wiseman. This partnership was solidified when Reigns secured the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Payback, embarking on an unparalleled 1,316-day title run and further solidifying his dominance by capturing the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38. Throughout this period, Heyman has been an unwavering presence beside Reigns, playing a crucial role in his nearly four-year tenure at the apex of WWE.

Following the conclusion of Roman's monumental tenure as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania XL, the duo marked the end of an era with a poignant embrace atop the WWE stage, signaling a momentous shift in their storied journey together.