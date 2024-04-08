Cody Rhodes Gifted Something Very Special After WWE WrestleMania XL Victory

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

At the WWE WrestleMania XL media scrum, Cody Rhodes, now hailed as the Undisputed Universal Champion following his victory over Roman Reigns, shared a heartfelt narrative. This monumental win, highlighted by the involvement of several WWE legends, marks a new chapter in Rhodes's career, further cementing his legacy within the wrestling world.

In an emotional revelation, Rhodes disclosed that Triple H, Bruce Prichard, and Nick Khan presented him with a watch once owned by his father, the legendary Dusty Rhodes. This particular watch holds immense sentimental value as it was pawned by Dusty Rhodes years ago to finance his acting school tuition. Cody Rhodes acknowledged the profound trust and responsibility vested in him by the WWE, emphasizing the significance of his new role within the organization and the wrestling community at large.

During the latter part of the media scrum, Triple H elaborated on the narrative surrounding the watch. He mentioned that the concept originated from Nick Khan, and it was Bruce Prichard who successfully located the timepiece.

