WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 WNS on Discord

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

 

Cody Rhodes Gifted Something Very Special After WWE WrestleMania XL Victory

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 08, 2024

Cody Rhodes Gifted Something Very Special After WWE WrestleMania XL Victory

At the WWE WrestleMania XL media scrum, Cody Rhodes, now hailed as the Undisputed Universal Champion following his victory over Roman Reigns, shared a heartfelt narrative. This monumental win, highlighted by the involvement of several WWE legends, marks a new chapter in Rhodes's career, further cementing his legacy within the wrestling world.

In an emotional revelation, Rhodes disclosed that Triple H, Bruce Prichard, and Nick Khan presented him with a watch once owned by his father, the legendary Dusty Rhodes. This particular watch holds immense sentimental value as it was pawned by Dusty Rhodes years ago to finance his acting school tuition. Cody Rhodes acknowledged the profound trust and responsibility vested in him by the WWE, emphasizing the significance of his new role within the organization and the wrestling community at large.

During the latter part of the media scrum, Triple H elaborated on the narrative surrounding the watch. He mentioned that the concept originated from Nick Khan, and it was Bruce Prichard who successfully located the timepiece.
 

WrestlingNewsSource.com Seeks Enthusiastic Wrestling Fans to Become Part of Our Team!

Twitter Enthusiast for @WNSource: Are you a wrestling aficionado with a knack for tweeting? WrestlingNewsSource.com seeks a dedicated fan t [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 08, 2024 12:01AM


Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #philadelphia #cody rhodes #dusty rhodes

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87079/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π