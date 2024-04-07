WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 WNS on Discord

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

 

Sheamus Says ‘Big Things Are Coming’ for Him This Year

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 07, 2024

Sheamus Says ‘Big Things Are Coming’ for Him This Year

WWE Superstar and ex-WWE Champion, Sheamus, graced the PL Fan Fest and participated in an NBC Sports broadcast this past weekend. While on air, Sheamus opened up about his prolonged hiatus from WWE action and teased his imminent return. He remarked, "Seven months I’ve been off from WWE but I want to tell everybody, big things are coming for Sheamus this year. Huge things are coming for Sheam O"

Speculation has been rife since last year about the impending expiry of Sheamus' contract with WWE, anticipated to occur in the early months of 2024. Furthermore, the ex-champion reportedly sustained injuries during his bout against Edge (real name Adam Copeland) on SmackDown in August. The 46-year-old has been absent from the ring following his clash with Copeland in August 2023.

Big Celebrity Confirmed For Tonight's WWE WrestleMania XL

WWE is set to host the second night of WrestleMania XL tonight at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. According to P [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 07, 2024 03:45PM

Source: nbcsports.com
Tags: #wwe #sheamus

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87065/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π