Sheamus Says ‘Big Things Are Coming’ for Him This Year

WWE Superstar and ex-WWE Champion, Sheamus, graced the PL Fan Fest and participated in an NBC Sports broadcast this past weekend. While on air, Sheamus opened up about his prolonged hiatus from WWE action and teased his imminent return. He remarked, "Seven months I’ve been off from WWE but I want to tell everybody, big things are coming for Sheamus this year. Huge things are coming for Sheam O"

Speculation has been rife since last year about the impending expiry of Sheamus' contract with WWE, anticipated to occur in the early months of 2024. Furthermore, the ex-champion reportedly sustained injuries during his bout against Edge (real name Adam Copeland) on SmackDown in August. The 46-year-old has been absent from the ring following his clash with Copeland in August 2023.