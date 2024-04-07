WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 WNS on Discord

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

 

Big Celebrity Confirmed For Tonight's WWE WrestleMania XL

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 07, 2024

Big Celebrity Confirmed For Tonight's WWE WrestleMania XL

WWE is set to host the second night of WrestleMania XL tonight at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

According to PWInsider, WWE Hall of Famer and renowned rap icon Snoop Dogg is slated to make an appearance during the event. This follows his memorable involvement in last year's WrestleMania, where he famously delivered a punch to The Miz in the aftermath of the incident involving Shane McMahon.

Furthermore, PWInsider has verified the initial report from Fightful, stating that the opening match of the evening will feature Drew McIntyre facing off against Seth Rollins.

Vince McMahon’s Trainer Comments On McMahon Missing WWE WrestleMania XL

Vince McMahon was notably absent from this year’s WWE WrestleMania XL event, an event he propelled to the mainstream. For the first ti [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 07, 2024 03:44PM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #philadelphia #snoop dogg

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87063/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π