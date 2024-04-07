Big Celebrity Confirmed For Tonight's WWE WrestleMania XL

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

WWE is set to host the second night of WrestleMania XL tonight at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

According to PWInsider, WWE Hall of Famer and renowned rap icon Snoop Dogg is slated to make an appearance during the event. This follows his memorable involvement in last year's WrestleMania, where he famously delivered a punch to The Miz in the aftermath of the incident involving Shane McMahon.

Furthermore, PWInsider has verified the initial report from Fightful, stating that the opening match of the evening will feature Drew McIntyre facing off against Seth Rollins.