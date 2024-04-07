Vince McMahon’s Trainer Comments On McMahon Missing WWE WrestleMania XL

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

Vince McMahon was notably absent from this year’s WWE WrestleMania XL event, an event he propelled to the mainstream. For the first time in the history of WrestleMania, the visionary former chairman did not make his presence felt backstage.

Michael Monteforte, McMahon's trainer, took to Instagram to address this absence, offering a poignant reminder of McMahon's foundational role in the creation of WrestleMania and wrestling as it is known today.

Monteforte's statement on Instagram provided insight into the sentiments surrounding McMahon's absence: "Vince McMahon was unable to attend his first WrestleMania. How quickly people forget, that without his vision, there would be no Wrestling or WrestleMania. Sadly, when a person is down, the people who they say love you, turn their backs on you." This reflection not only acknowledges McMahon's critical contributions but also touches on the fickleness of support in challenging times.

Further elaborating on the situation, Monteforte urged for a measured and informed perspective: "Don’t judge a Man, without getting all the facts. Things aren’t always as they appear."