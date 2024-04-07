WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sabu No Showed Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame Induction

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 07, 2024

Sabu was scheduled for induction into the 2024 Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame; however, this anticipated event took an unexpected turn when he failed to appear. GCW's Brett Lauderdale revealed the surprising development on Twitter, expressing, "In the true spirit of independent wrestling, Sabu has decided to keep his deposit and no show the Indie Hall of Fame ceremony today. He accepted the booking and took the money, but doesn’t wanna get in the elevator and come upstairs. What a legend."

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 07, 2024 03:45PM


Tags: #sabu #hall of fame

