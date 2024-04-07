Sabu No Showed Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame Induction

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

Sabu was scheduled for induction into the 2024 Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame; however, this anticipated event took an unexpected turn when he failed to appear. GCW's Brett Lauderdale revealed the surprising development on Twitter, expressing, "In the true spirit of independent wrestling, Sabu has decided to keep his deposit and no show the Indie Hall of Fame ceremony today. He accepted the booking and took the money, but doesn’t wanna get in the elevator and come upstairs. What a legend."