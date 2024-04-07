Update On Two Surprise Appearances WWE WrestleMania XL Saturday

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

Former NFL Pro Bowler Jason Kelce, known for his illustrious 13-year career in the National Football League and a memorable appearance with a Rey Mysterio mask during the Super Bowl festivities two months ago, stepped into the WWE realm at WrestleMania XL.

Kelce wasn't alone in this wrestling foray; he was accompanied by Lane Johnson, the renowned offensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles. This transition from the football field to the wrestling ring was facilitated by Danny Cage and The Monster Factory, who were specifically contacted by Kelce and his teammates for training purposes and to document their journey to WrestleMania XL.

Kelce and Johnson dedicated numerous hours to training, not just within the confines of the ring but also engaging in extensive workouts to hone their wrestling capabilities. This commitment to their new craft was highlighted over the weekend through footage showcasing Johnson's rigorous gym sessions under the guidance of WWE star Seth "Freakin'" Rollins. Sources from Fightful Select have praised both athletes for their quick adaptation to professional wrestling, noting their profound respect for the industry and everyone involved. Given their successful foray and positive experiences within WWE, both Kelce and Johnson have expressed interest in future collaborations with the wrestling organization.