WWE Superstar Could Quit The Company Tonight If He Loses At WrestleMania 40

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has made a bold proclamation about his future with the company, stating his intention to part ways if he fails to secure victory in his championship bout at WrestleMania 40 tonight.

Set to vie for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship, McIntyre's declaration came during a pre-WrestleMania 40 Night One WWE World panel. Faced with inquiries about his plans should he face defeat against Rollins, McIntyre expressed:

“I’ll play this game. What if? It’s not going to happen, but what if? I’ve been in this business since I was 15 years old, it’s all I’ve ever wanted to do. It was a part-time job in high school through university. I’ve always been a professional wrestler.

“I was signed to WWE at 21, fired at 29, truly found myself, came back, became the man and the superstar I am today. I’ve never been better. I’m in my prime in the ring, in my prime on the microphone because I’m myself. Social media, nobody can touch me, I’ll tear you to shreds. I’ve never been better all around.

“If I can’t win against Seth Rollins on Sunday. Quite frankly, I shouldn’t be in this industry. I’ll leave WWE.”