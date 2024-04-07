Tony Khan "Very Upset" With Recent CM Punk Interview

Home .: WM XL News .: Podcast .: X

In a bold move by Tony Khan, the wrestling world is abuzz with anticipation as AEW plans to air exclusive backstage footage on Dynamite, featuring an intense confrontation between CM Punk and Jack Perry. This revelation comes on the heels of a contentious interview in which CM Punk did not mince words about AEW, its management, and Perry.

The footage, initially thought to be a parody by fans, has been confirmed to showcase the actual altercation that erupted just before CM Punk's match against Samoa Joe at Wembley Stadium. This incident culminated in CM Punk's termination from the company.

The decision to broadcast this behind-the-scenes look into the contentious moment was discussed by Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio, noting that it serves as a direct rebuttal to CM Punk's recent criticisms.

“It is 100%, they’re airing the footage. Tony was very upset about CM Punk’s interview. And apparently, I was told that he wanted to air this footage a long time ago. And for whatever reason, he did not. And now, I guess because of the timing and the interview and what CM Punk said, he is going to air it. And we’ve heard many sides of the story about what happened.

We’re going to see Wednesday, but I think it’s safe to say that if it were the story that CM Punk told, I don’t know why Tony would air the footage.”